2023 Election: Nigeria Immigration Arrests 18 Foreigners With PVCs

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Oyo State Command, has arrested and repatriated 18 foreigners, over alleged possession of Nigeria’s Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs).

The NIS Comptroller in the state, Isah Dansuleiman, made this known during a sensitisation programme on the 2023 general elections for stakeholders in Ibadan, on Wednesday.

Dansuleiman said the migrants were arrested during a raid conducted in October by the command across the state.

“No migrant regardless of their status should participate in the 2023 general elections and any migrant caught in possession of voters card will face the full wrath of the law.

“Those using them know their status but use them for their selfish reasons to procure voters cards”, he said.

Dansuleiman warned migrants residing in Oyo State not to involve themselves in the 2023 general elections, saying they are allowed to stay in Nigeria to carry out their legal activities provided they have the required documents.

He assured Nigerians that the command would not relent in ensuring that the 2023 general elections are free, fair and credible.

Dansuleiman further called on migrants who are yet to do the migrant re-registration to do so.