2023 Election: South-East Women Pledge To Entrust Tinubu

South-East women under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have said they would map out plans on how to deliver the candidate of the party in 2023 presidential election, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Vice Chairman of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Lady Uju Ohanenye, said women will play a pivotal role in Tinubu ‘s government if elected next year.

Reports indicate that Ohanenye, the only female APC presidential aspirant, said Tinubu would work with the National Assembly to pass a legislation promoting female employment in ministries, departments and agencies.

Ohanenye, who renamed the APC presidential candidate as ‘Chinemeze Tinubu- God makes Kings’ , said the APC leader was committed to the development and empowerment of women.