30 Children Kidnapped In Katsina, Abductors Demand N30m Ransom

Abductors have demanded at least N30 million for the release of the 30 children they kidnapped while working on a farm in Katsina.

The police spokesman in Katsina, Gambo Isah, announced that at least 22 children harvesting crops from a farm in a village were kidnapped for ransom.

The children were abducted on Sunday on a farm between Kamfanin Mailafiya and Kurmin Doka villages.

Speaking to Reuters, a resident who said his son was kidnapped estimated the total number of abducted children to be 30.

He said at least two children escaped from the armed bandits.

According to the resident, the kidnappers let one of the children go because the child was ill.

“Only four of the children are boys. The rest are girls aged below 14 (years),” the resident told Reuters.

One of the village heads attacked by the bandits revealed that the kidnappers had made contact and demanded N30 million, about $68,435.