Address Igbo Marginalisation, Umahi Urges Tinubu

Dave Umahi, the governor of Ebonyi State, has urged Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress’ presidential candidate, to address the South East’s marginalisation and prejudice in the nation.

Umahi spoke on Thursday, during a town hall meeting attended by Tinubu, the political elite and entrepreneurs from the region in Owerri, Imo State.

He claimed that the Igbo had been underserved ever since the end of the civil war.

Also Read: Peter Obi Takes Swipe At Tinubu, Says No One Knows His Classmates

Umahi said, “As we welcome and align ourselves with you, it is important that we urge you to address this issue as by the grace of God you become the next president of this country.

“There are certain positions that have continued to elude Ndigbo since the end of the civil war. It is our hope that your presidency will address this issue when you emerge as the next president of this country by the grace of God.”