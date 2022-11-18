Atiku, Okowa Visit Jonathan, Discuss ‘Plans To Recover Nigeria’

Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential candidate and Ifeanyi Okowa, his running mate, paid a visit to former president Goodluck Jonathan.

A delegation was led by former vice president Atiku to Jonathan’s Abuja home on Thursday.

“Last night, I led a delegation alongside my vice presidential candidate, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, on a courtesy visit to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja,” Atiku tweeted on Friday.

Speaking on the reason for the visit, Okowa on his Twitter page on Friday stated that it was centered on “plans to recover Nigeria”.

“Last night, alongside our presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, we had a great meeting with our former President, H.E. Goodluck Jonathan. There, we discussed our plans to #RecoverNigeria with His Excellency”.