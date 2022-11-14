Amazon Plans To Lay Off 10,000 Employees Starting This Week – NYT

E-commerce giant, Amazon is planning to lay off about 10,000 employees in corporate and technology jobs starting as soon as this week, the New York Times reported on Monday.

The job cuts will focus on the e-commerce giant’s devices unit, which houses voice-assistant Alexa, as well as its retail division and human resources, according to the report, which also said the total number of layoffs remains fluid.

Also Read: Facebook Planning To Layoff 12,000 Staff, Halts Recruitments

The unit that houses Alexa had posted an operating loss of more than $5 billion a year, with Amazon mulling if it should focus on adding new capabilities when customers use the device for only a few functions.

This development is coming at a time when tech giants such as Twitter and Meta are laying off staff.