Anuoluwapo Ariyo Apologises To Toyin Abraham, Husband

Anuoluwapo Ariyo, has apologised after accusing Toyin Abraham’s husband of impregnating and abandoning her.

Ariyo stirred controversy on social media after making the allegation against Kolawole Ajeyemi. She accused Toyin’s husband of impregnating and abandoning her four years ago.

However, on Tuesday, Ariyo apologised to Toyin Abraham and her husband through an Instagram video, adding that the accusation she made is false.

Toyin reacted to the apology and posted a screenshot of her conversation with Ariyo, where the latter thanked Toyin for forgiving her.

“Wow thank you so much for accepting my apology. God will continue to bless you and your family. it’s just a way to survive that’s why I used you for the concept because all over the world you are adorable loving, and cherished by millions of people. Your glory stars will forever shine and God sees my heart that I really love you in person, you are a good example to the world about your family so much love ma.”

Toyin replied the Ariyo’s message with love emojis.

