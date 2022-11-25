Arya Starr’s Outfit To Event Sparks Reactions On Social Media

Nigerian singer, Ayra Starr, has again made the news over what she wore to a recent show.

The ‘Rush’ crooner was among the celebrities who performed at the recently held Meta concert, and her outfit stirred different reactions on social media.

Videos of Ayra circulated online, and in the clips, she wore a tiny skirt which managed to cover a bit of her lower body.

The Mavin Signee is known for wearing ‘skimpy’ clothes, but onlookers were stunned by the attire she wore at the Meta event. As she performed, she had many eyes glued on her.

ALSO READ: Ayra Starr Features Kelly Rowland On Remix Of Bloody Samaritan

Ayra Starr seemed to be unconcerned with what critics had to say about her outfit, as her matching underwear became glaring at a point during her performance.