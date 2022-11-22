Cheap Cybersecurity Tools on Black Friday

One of the most important parts of owning a device is keeping it safe and secure from cybercrime. Unfortunately, that’s also one of the most overlooked elements of owning a device too. With cybercrime skyrocketing, millions of internet users all around are in danger. Hackers are finding more effective ways to breach the devices of unsuspecting victims.

Not only is cybercrime becoming more frequent, but it’s also becoming more dangerous. Cyber attacks are more devastating than ever before, and if you’re not careful, your entire life can be turned around in a matter of minutes. The only way to be completely safe from the dangers of the online world is by investing in premium cybersecurity tools. The price tag is often the biggest obstacle for people when it comes to installing cybersecurity tools on their devices.

That’s why you should consider buying the best Black Friday VPN discounts this year to ensure that your devices are safe in 2023. There’s no reason why you shouldn’t spend some money on cybersecurity this year rather than that new designer t-shirt or a brand-new smart TV. If you’re unsure of where to start when looking for cybersecurity tools, we’ve got your back. Keep reading to find out which cybersecurity tools you should be going after this Black Friday.

Make Sure to Use Premium Cybersecurity Tools

Before we get into our top three essential cybersecurity tools, let’s start with the most common question about cybersecurity. Why should you be using premium cybersecurity tools when there are plenty of free ones available on the internet?

The answer is that you should not be taking shortcuts when it comes to your device’s privacy and security. As much as free cybersecurity tools will help you to save some cash, they will also come with some serious drawbacks. It’s a bit like buying the cheapest car you can find versus buying a car that will keep you safe if you’re ever in an accident. You might save money, but at the end of the day, what’s most important is that the cybersecurity tool does its job properly! If you’re using free cybersecurity tools you could run into potential issues like ads, limited time trials, and poor security features, and they could even cause your devices to run slower.

VPNs

The first cybersecurity tool that you should install on your device is a virtual private network, which is more commonly known as a VPN. VPNs will encrypt your internet connection, preventing anyone else from seeing what you’re doing on your devices while using the internet. This is especially important if you’re connected to unsecured networks such as public WiFi hotspots at airports, hotels, and restaurants. Cybercriminals often use these unsecured networks to listen in on other devices as they send and receive data through the internet — allowing them to steal login credentials, personal data, and even banking information.

VPNs also come with a library of secure global servers in other cities and countries around the world. When you connect to one of these servers, your real IP address will be hidden from the website and your device will adopt the IP address of the server that you have connected to. Doing so will change your device’s virtual location and trick websites into thinking that you’re accessing them from elsewhere. This allows you to bypass geo-blocking and internet censorship, find cheaper online subscriptions, and find cheaper deals for flights and accommodation — now your premium VPN is saving you money!

Antivirus Software

Malicious software, also known as malware, is a huge threat on the internet. Malware comes in different shapes and sizes, from viruses to spyware, and even ransomware. All forms of malware are dangerous to your device, and you should do everything in your power to prevent your device from picking up this harmful software.

The best way to keep your device protected against malware is by using antivirus software. Antivirus software will constantly scan your devices for viruses and other types of malware. If any harmful software has been detected on your device, the antivirus software can take action to remove it before it does any serious damage.

Password Managers

We all have accounts that are secured by passwords. Unfortunately, millions of internet users still use weak passwords and use the same passwords for multiple accounts. This could be putting your accounts at risk. Many people use their name and date of birth to create passwords because it’s easier to remember. But, it’s also easier for a skilled cybercriminal to dig up this information and guess your password.

That’s why you need to create strong passwords by using random letters, numbers, and symbols. It’s impossible to remember these passwords, especially since you’re creating a new one for every account. That’s why you need a premium password manager that acts as a virtual vault. Password managers are locked up using a randomly generated master key that only you have access to, keeping everyone else away from your login credentials.