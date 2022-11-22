China Seeks Collaboration Between Nollywood, Asian Movie Industries

China through its ambassador to Nigeria, Cui Jinachun, has called for collaboration between Nollywood and Asian film industries to create works that would promote harmony and unity between Africa and Asia.

Jinachun made this known at the opening of the Fourth Asian Film Festival and movie screening in Abuja on Monday.

He also proposed organising events in China where Chinese citizens could watch Nigerian movies to educate them more about the African country.

“I am really happy to share my idea with you all and you know this year, we proposed harmony symphony in Nigeria. I think that is how we can find way to promote harmony and symphony.

“So, the fourth Asian Film Festival is very good. Here, we have nine countries from Asian continent. I think that it is beyond Asia because I believe that harmony is for every nation.

“You know in Asia we have 47 countries, in African continent we have 54 countries, so we can work together to produce films for the harmony of the people, society and the nations.

“I do believe that Nigeria can take the lead because Nollywood is in Nigeria,” he said.

“Nigeria particularly leads in producing in the film industry, so I think this kind of factor will give a big push and big momentum to develop Nollywood.

“I hope that next year, maybe Nigeria can do this in China for people to enjoy the film. I think we should make this happen,” Jinachun said.

Director-Deneral, the National Council for Arts and Culture Otunba Olusegun Runsewe lauded the Chinese Embassy for coming up with the initiatives and events that would foster harmony and unity across all sectors.

Runsewe said that the event’s goal was to create opportunities for countries to share views and ideas from different perceptions.

“We will like to be part of it from next year. That is, we will be able to find a way to get Nigerian production to join this. It is never too late for us to use the platform to showcase Nigeria.

“So for me, the Chinese people have succeeded in giving out this platform to see the strength of all the nine countries put together and it is a welcome development. I look at it as an opportunity for us to also build after this,” he added.