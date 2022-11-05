Cute Abiola Resigns From Navy, Becomes Special Assistant To Kwara Governor

Famous Nigerian skit maker, Abdulgafar Ahmed Abiola, widely known as Cute Abiola, has resigned from the Nigerian Navy to become the Special Assistant on Creative Industries to Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

The skit maker disclosed this via his verified Facebook on Friday after the appointment and thanked the Navy for granting his resignation to allow him to pursue his dreams.

Cute Abiola wrote: “I was overwhelmed with regards to the approval of my exit from the Navy by the Chief of Naval Staff so as for me to have enough time to passionately pursue my dreams. This singular act of the Chief of Naval Staff is highly terrific and it shows how the Navy is very passionate about the dreams of their officers.”

Kwara state confirmed Cute Abiola’s appointment in a statement on Friday and disclosed that his appointment takes effect immediately.

“The Governor has also appointed Abdulgafar Ahmed Abiola, known in the public as ‘Cute Abiola’, as Special Assistant on Creative Industries. Cute Abiola is a household name in the fast-growing skit (comic) industry in Nigeria.

“The appointments take immediate effect,” the statement read in part.