Gunmen Kidnap Akeredolu’s Ex-Aide, Demand N100m Ransom

Unknown gunmen have kidnappped Richard Omosehin, a former aide to Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and are demanding N100m for his release.

Omosehin who is chieftain of the governing All Progressives Congress, in Ondo was kidnapped by gunmen who stormed his residence at Igbekebo, headquarters of Ese Odo Local Government Area.

The victim is a prominent stalwart of the APC in isin Igbekebo.

Simon Debo, a traditional ruler of Igbekebo town confirmed the abduction of Omosehin saying that the Omosehin was taken away through a speed boat.

“I got to know that the incident took place at the weekend around 2 am,” he said on a local radio programme, adding, “His abductors came through a speed boat and went straight for him before taking him away through the river.”

“People invited the police but by the time they arrived at the place, the kidnappers had taken the man away, “ a source said.

The Monarch of Igbekebo town, said the victim was allowed to call his wife, saying the kidnappers demanded N100 million for his release.

Spokesperson for the Ondo police command, Funmilayo Odunlami also confirmed the incident, noting that rescue operation has commenced.

Odunlami disclosed that an investigation into the kidnap case has also been launched.

“We are on the trail of those behind the incident and I can assure you that the victim would be rescued unhurt,” she said.