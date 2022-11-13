I Miss Street Football, Trenches, Says ‘Ijo Laba Laba’ Crooner Crayon

Popular Nigerian singer Charles Chibueze Chukwu, professionally known as Crayon, has announced that he misses playing street football.

The Ijo Laba crooner took to his verified Twitter page to reveal this craving, adding that he also misses the trenches and the excitement of playing football there.

Crayon wrote: “Omg I miss monkey post , four post, open kolo touch woman yansh , 2 touch , 1 touch and e get one wey I dey try remember, that one wey be say the last person or last two persons to score don ja! I don forget the name but omo I miss trenches.”