Katsina: Bandits Impose N10m Fine On Communities For Killing Colleague

The Katsina Police Command on Saturday confirmed the fine of 10million naira imposed on the communities for killing a bandit operating in their community.

The Faskari Local Government Area’s Ward Head (Maiunguwa), 50-year-old Surajo Madawaki, has been detained for conspiracy in connection with the development, according to the command’s public relations officer, SP Gambo Isah, who confirmed the fine imposed on the communities by bandits for killing one of their members while operating in the area’s forest.

According to the statement, it received a distress call on October 19 at about 9:00 am, that a 35-year-old Yahaya Danbai of Gobirawa village in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State, was attacked by a suspected terrorist with AK-47 rifle while working on his farmland at the outskirt of the village.

He said the farmer summoned courage and overpowered his assailant, disarmed him and killed the bandit.

He said after killing the bandit, he took the recovered AK-47 rifle to the house of his Ward Head, who, instead of reporting the matter to the police, rather called a suspected notorious terrorist commander and handed over the recovered AK-47 rifle to him.

Following this, the terrorists’ gang leader Hamisu, mobilized his gang, surrounded the village, brought out the farmer and killed him instantly, while placing a 10 million naira fine on the community for killing one of their members.

The statement further added that since the incident, the said Ward Head, Surajo Madawaki went into hiding, until he was eventually arrested by a team of policemen and has since confessed to the offence, adding that the Maiunguwa, however, denied all the allegations against.