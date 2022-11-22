Man Kills Friend, Dismembers Head, Heart, Hands For N200,000

Police have gotten the confession of a man identified as Idowu Abel on how he and his accomplice, Clement Adeniyi, killed his close friend, Adekunle Muyiwa, in cold blood.

Abel told the police in Ogun State that he and Adeniyi killed his friend, cut up, and sold his head, heart, and two hands to one herbalist, who was introduced to him by one Pastor Felix Ajadi.

It was gathered that Abel, Adeniyi, and the so-called Pastor Ajadi were arrested by men of the Ogun State Police Command on Saturday, November 19, 2022, “for abducting, killing and dismembering Muyiwa’s body for ritual purpose.”

An elder brother of the victim, Oluwaseyi Adekunle, had on November 15 lodged a report at the Owode Yewa divisional headquarters, saying his younger brother left home on November 10, 2022, and never returned home.

Confirming the incident on Tuesday, the Ogun State police spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the DPO of Owode Yewa division, CSP Mohammed S. Baba, working on the complaint, detailed his crack detectives to unravel the mystery behind the sudden disappearance of Muyiwa.

“In the course of their investigation, it was discovered that Idowu Abel was the person who came to pick the missing man from his house on that fateful day,” Oyeyemi said.

ALSO READ: Katsina: Bandits Impose N10m Fine On Communities For Killing Colleague

With this discovery, Abel was traced and arrested.

On interrogation, Oyeyemi quoted Abel as confessing that “the victim, who happened to be his bosom friend, was lured out by him and taken to his second accomplice, Clement Adeniyi”s farm, where he was killed and butchered to pieces.”

Oyeyemi confessed that one herbalist introduced to him by Pastor Felix Ajadi had requested a human head, heart, hands, and legs.

He was said to have stated further that the said herbalist, who is now at large, “promised to pay him the sum of N200,000 if he was able to get the listed human parts.”

Oyeyemi said Abel revealed that he was paid N80,000 as the advance payment, with a promise that the N120,000 would be paid on delivery of the items.

After collecting the advance payment, Abel had gone to Muyiwa, asking him to follow him somewhere.

“As a long time friend, the victim who didn’t suspect any foul play, followed him innocently. He was taken to Clement Adeniyi’s farm, where they killed him and dismembered his body. His head was cut off, the heart was also removed. The remaining parts were buried in a shallow grave in the said farm,” Oyeyemi said.

Abel’s confession led to the arrest of his accomplice and the Pastor.

However, the herbalist, identified as Abeeb (a.k.a Boko) is

still at large.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in Ogun, Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the homicide section of the State CIID for discreet investigation while directing that the fleeing herbalist must be nabbed.