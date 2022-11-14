Ritual Killing Doesn’t Work, Stop Wasting Human Lives – Okey Bakassi

Veteran Nollywood actor and comedian, Okechukwu Onyegbule widely known as Okey Bakassi has warned people involved in ritual killing and kidnapping to stop wasting human lives for money making purposes.

Okey Bakassi made this appeal on Sunday after he posted the list of top 10 world richest man on his verified Instagram page and sadly, no African is one of them.

The father of three captioned his post, “No African money ritualists or kidnappers made the list. Most on the list made their money from technology. Money rituals don’t work, stop wasting human lives.#realitycheck .”