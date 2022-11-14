Loyal Fans Of James Brown Gifts Him Expensive Car

Loyal fans of popular Nigerian crossdresser James Brown have left him speechless over the surprise car gift they surprised him with.

Over the weekend, the fans of the crossdresser stormed his residence with a new car and a box of money.

A delighted James Brown was immersed in shock as he kept on screaming.

ALSO READ: You Can Become Wealthy If You’re Smart As A Woman – James Brown

Taking to his Instagram page, James Brown revealed that he is still amazed and speechless over the thoughtful gift.

“I can’t still believe this, I am amazed, speechless. Wow this is incredible FANS GIFT ME CAR. Thanks my love ones”.