You Can Become Wealthy If You’re Smart As A Woman – James Brown

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser James Brown Obialor has explained why he chooses to dress as a woman.

The Duchess of London took to his Instagram account to share pictures of himself dressed as a man with female nails. A fan complimented him by saying James is handsome as a man and doesn’t understand why he acts like a woman.

Replying to the fan’s comment, James Brown said he dresses like a woman because it pays the bills naturally. He also said that being a woman can make somebody rich, however, if the person is smart. James also offered to help the fan to know how.