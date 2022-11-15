Nigeria Under Buhari’s Leadership Better Than Some Developed Countries – Yahaya Bello

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has claimed that Nigeria is better than some developed countries under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Bello made this claim on Tuesday at the flag-off of the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign at Rwang Pam township stadium in Jos, the capital city of Plateau.

Bello, who is completing a second term in office expressed that Buhari has done very well developing infrastructure.

“You have done so well in terms of infrastructure and our economy. You inherited it when there were recessions and challenges across the world,” he said.

“Today in Nigeria, we are better than so many countries, including developed ones. It is under this wonderful APC, that you gave women, people and youth living with disabilities a chance to have a voice and belong.

“Your Excellency, you have done it from 2015 to 2019, from 2019 till date – you are going to handover Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu so he can continue to replicate what he did in Lagos and what Alhaji Shettima did in Borno state across this country.”

Bello also stated that as the youth coordinator in the APC presidential council, he would mobilize the youths across the country to vote for Bola Tinubu, the party’s standard bearer.

“I am assuring all the youths in this country that this coming election in 2023 is all about us,” he said

“Is it not about Asiwaju, it is not about Kashim, it is not about President Muhammadu Buhari, it is all about the younger generation, youths and generation yet unborn.”