Nigerian Rapper, Dablixx Osha Dies After Complaining Of Stomach Pain

Popular trap rapper, Oniyide Azeez, widely known as Dablixx Osha has reportedly passed on.

The songwriter allegedly died yesterday, November 7, according to friends mourning him online.

In his last song, which was released about 3months ago, titled Pray We Live Long, Dablixx Osha rapped about how his mother dreamt of his death.

According to reports making the rounds on various social media platforms, the music star died at a hospital where he was immediately rushed to, moments after complaining of intense stomach pain.

While these reports are yet to be confirmed or refuted by family members or close friends, popular singer, Mohbad has posted his picture with a heartbreak emoji.