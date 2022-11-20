Obasanjo, Atiku, Spent PTF Money On Cars For Girlfriends – Tinubu Claims

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, has stated that his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival, Atiku Abubakar, shouldn’t be voted because he fought with former President Olusegun Obasanjo during their time in government.

Atiku was Obasanjo’s deputy from 1999 to 2007.

After a disagreement between the pair in 2007, Atiku switched to the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) ahead of that year’s election.

Tinubu gave the warning in Warri during the inauguration of the APC governorship campaign in Delta State.

The former Lagos State governor said the PDP has failed to bring development to the Delta state.

He said: “Warri is going down. They don’t know the way; they don’t have the vision, the brain, the knowledge, or the road to prosperity.

“Go to Lagos and see the development and records of beautiful people. Hope is here, development is here, progress is here, Ovie Omo-Agege is here and prosperity is here.

“These people year after year; election after election, lie to you. They borrow money and celebrate market stalls. Where is the housing industry? Where is the opportunity to create jobs? They don’t have shame.

“Our rivals don’t have shame. They fight in public. How can they think about governance?

“When Atiku was there, he was fighting his boss in public. They were telling us how they spent PTF money to buy cars for their girlfriends. Do they have shame? Will you vote for them again?”