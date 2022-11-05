Omokri Wants Obasanjo’s Image On Redesigned Notes

A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has appealed to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to put the image of former President Olusegun Obasanjo on the redesigned Naira notes.

Omokri, who made the appeal in a series of tweets on Saturday, stated that the former Nigerian leader had performed outstandingly.

He commended Obasanjo for spearheading the journey to debt relief between 1999 to 2007 in the country.

The ex-President had also recently facilitated the signing of a peace deal between the Ethiopian Government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

“I appeal to the Central Bank of Nigeria to consider putting President Obasanjo’s image on the redesigned Naira. He is the greatest Nigerian living or dead. He and Atiku paid our entire foreign debt. He entrenched democracy. And has now brought peace to Ethiopia”, the tweet read.