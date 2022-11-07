Soldier Stabs Civilian To Death In Abia State

The Abia State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the arrest of a soldier, Saeed Sabo for allegedly killing a civilian.

The tragic event happened over the weekend in Umuahia, the state capital at a Chinese construction company in the city

It was gathered that the victim, Offor Uchenna and Sabo engaged in a heated altercation along the railway line in Umuahia and that during the event, the soldier drew out a knife and stabbed the civilian in his chest.

A shop owner in the area who disclosed details of the event to newsmen on the condition of anonymity said the soldier attached to the 82 Division, Nigerian Army, Enugu, was seen arguing with Uchenna.

Suddenly while they were all watching, the soldier reportedly drew a knife and stabbed the victim, and he collapsed in a pool of blood.

He noted that Uchenna was immediately rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia, but was confirmed dead on arrival.

“Nobody can tell the cause of the disagreement between the soldier and the dead man. We were watching from afar as they were shouting at each other.

READ ALSO: Enugu Kidnap: Victims Alleged Some Of The Kidnappers Were Soldiers – Ohanaeze Youths

“As they shouted, the soldier drew a small knife and stabbed the man in the chest, and he collapsed. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died before they got to FMC,” the shop owner told Vanguard.

The soldier was arrested and handed over to the Police command while the corpse was deposited at the mortuary.

Confirming the incident, Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, said an investigation has commenced on the disturbing event.