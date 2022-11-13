Stop Destroying Opponents’ Campaign Materials – Ortom Warns Benue Residents

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has warned those in the habit of destroying posters, billboards, and other campaign materials of political opponents to desist from the act.

This warning is contained in a statement issued on Sunday by Terver Akase, special adviser to the governor on media and publicity.

Ortom noted that those who refuse to desist from such acts will face punishment according to the law.

Ortom explained that democracy guarantees freedom for everyone to campaign without molestation, adding that no individual or group has the right to pull down campaign materials of opponents.

He, however, advised political parties, their candidates, and supporters to always ensure that their posters and billboards are mounted in approved locations.

Ortom said anyone who intends to erect a billboard should seek the approval of relevant government agencies.