Timaya Showers Praise On Tems, Says He Loves Her

Famous Nigerian singer Timaya has showered praises on Award-winning songstress, Tems.

Timaya revealed his thoughts in an interview with Cool FM tagged “Road show.”

While fielding questions about the new singers in the music industry, Timaya praised Rema, Fireboy, Ruger, Buju, Tems, etc.

He further shared a story about Tems which confuses him. The Balance crooner said that Tems reminds him of a fan that used to come to his house to see him.

Timaya said: “I love Tems, but do you know, I keep looking at Tems. She reminds me of someone when I was living at Abike Sulemon in Lekki Phase One. She was going to Dowen College and she comes out of my house, like the front of my house cuz she wants to see me.

“Those days when she was in secondary school. So I look at her. Sometimes I look at her pictures like is she the one? Maybe it’s she, maybe she’s not.

“You know when somebody will be like “ah, I’m a fan!” But look at her right now. She’s a great, super duper international superstar. I didn’t know she could sing you know, it’s crazy!”