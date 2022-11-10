Vice Chairman Of Labour Party For North Central Dies After Brief Illness

The National Vice Chairman, North Central of the Labour Party, Comrade Adi Shirsha Adi has been declared dead.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Olufemi Arabambi, who disclosed this in a statement, said Adi died on Wednesday after a brief illness at 61.

The statement read, “the National Chairman, Barrister Julius Abure, on behalf of the National Working Committee and National Executive Council of Labour Party regrettably announce the death of our National Vice Chairman, North Central of the Labour Party, Comrade Adi Shirsha Adi who passed away on Wednesday evening after a brief illness.”

Arabambi described the passage of Comrade Adi as shocking, saying that his contribution to the enthronement of people’s government will be sorely missed.

ALSO READ: Woman Plunges Into Lagos Lagoon After Argument With Fiancé

“The party expressed deep regret over the death of Comrade Adi Shirsha Adi, describing him as a dedicated and committed man, who contributed immensely to the growth of the party in the zone and urged the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude”.

The party said “this is not the kind of news we are expecting to broadcast. But as believers, we cannot question God, He knows best.”

“As believers, we have no option but to thank God for his life. And as a party, we will continue to forge ahead in the philosophy he was yearning for.”

“Our party is overwhelmed by this great loss of a very patriotic Nigerian leader; a man of immense humility, who demonstrated an exceptional commitment to the unity, stability and development of our country.”

The party urged the family to sustain the legacies of their father.

Adi hailed from Konshisha Local Government Area of Benue State.