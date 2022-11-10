Woman Plunges Into Lagos Lagoon After Argument With Fiancé

A woman has decided to end it all by jumping into the lagoon on Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos State after a heated argument with her fiancé.

According to reports gathered, the woman disembarked from a cab and headed towards the railing of the bridge. She was said to have consequently plunged into the water.

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, in a situation report said a search and rescue team had been mobilised to look for the woman.

He said, “Upon arrival of the LRT at the incident scene, investigation revealed that a lady in her late thirties (30s) plunged into the Lagos lagoon.

“Further investigation revealed that the lady alighted from a Uber taxi car on the bridge and plunged into the lagoon.”

The LASEMA boss said the cab driver claimed the woman was having a heated conversation with her fiancé before alighting from the vehicle.

“The LRT men of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, LASWA and officials of the Department of State Service (DSS) are currently on the ground working better together to search for the victim,” he added.