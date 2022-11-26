World Cup: Wales Supporter Dies In Qatar

A Wales supporter has sadly died while visiting Qatar to watch his country’s team in the 2022 World Cup.

Kevin Davies, 62, from Pembrokeshire, was in Doha with his son and friends and is believed to have died from natural causes.

The Welsh Fan Embassy tweeted on Saturday: “Unfortunately we have lost one of the Red wall yesterday in Qatar, our sincere condolences go out to his son here in Doha and his family back in Wales. May he rest in peace.”

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has confirmed it is ‘supporting the family of a British man who has died in Qatar’.

Football Supporters Association Cymru’s Paul Corkrey said: ‘He was part of the Red Wall and we’re all devastated for him and his family.

‘We’re all like one big family and we lost one of our family members today.’

Mr. Corkrey also paid tribute to Mr Davies’s son and friends, saying they had been very ‘brave’ in the way they had handled the situation.

The British Embassy, Qatari authorities and the Football Association of Wales (FAW), as well as travel company Wonky Sheep, are said to be helping the man’s son to make all the necessary preparations and fly home.

Noel Mooney, chief executive of the FAW, wrote on Twitter: ‘So sorry to hear that one of our supporters has passed away here.’

He added: ‘Our condolences go to the family and of course we are here to support however we can.’

FA Wales said in a statement: ‘Our deepest condolences from everyone at the Football Association of Wales.

‘Our thoughts are with Kevin’s family and friends at this sad time. The FAW is in contact with Kevin’s family to help in whatever way we can.’