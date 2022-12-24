BBNaija Star, Tacha Celebrates 27th Birthday With Stunning Photos

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Natacha Akide better known as Tacha took to social media December 23 to celebrates her 27th birthday.

On Friday, the reality star posted stunning pictures of herself to Instagram along with a sweet caption.

“BIRTHDAY Girl Is 27 TODAY!!! BigTACHA27!! Grateful,” Tacha wrote.

Her fellow celebrities took to the comment section of the post to wish her well.

tokemakinwa wrote Happy birthday beautiful ❤️

matsecooks wrote Happy birthday Sweetheart. May your light always shine so bright. ✨️ 🥂🍾⭐️

Deyemi Okanlawon wrote: Happy birthday my film baby mama.

Benson Okonkwo wrote. “Happiest birthday queen. Keep shinning..”

See photos below: