Fake Doctor Arrested After Stitching Pregnant Woman’s Womb To Urinary Tract In Ondo

Mr. Olalekan Rabiu, 31, was arrested by men of the Ondo State Police Command for operating an illegal hospital and parading himself as a doctor.

The suspect was arrested after a failed Caesarean section on a pregnant patient at a hospital. The suspect has been acting as the CMD of Iremide Private Hospital, Orita Ojo in the state’s Odigbo Local Government Area.

Parading the suspect at the command headquarters in Akure on Friday, December 23, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Oyediran Oyeyemi, said Rabiu was arrested by a team of special intervention squad when the report of unprofessionalism was reported against him.

According to the CP, the suspect carried out a Caesarean surgery on a pregnant woman (name withheld) who was later rushed to Mother and Child Hospital due to excessive bleeding from her private part.

“It was discovered that the self-acclaimed Doctor stitched the womb and the urinary tract together and it was discovered during the investigation that the suspect is not a Medical Doctor but attended School of Health Technology, Ijebu-Ode where he studied Community Health Extension Worker but has been deceiving the people with being a Medical Doctor,” the CP said.

Speaking with newsmen, the suspect admitted being a community health extension worker, saying he had been in the profession for seven years and confessed to operating on the pregnant woman.

He claimed that the operation was successful but the woman came back after 27 days to complain of bleeding.

“So, when she came back after 10 days for a check I discovered that she did not take any drugs and is not hygienic at all.

“After 27 days of operation, she came back again, complaining of vagina bleeding and to save her life I referred her immediately to Truman centre in Ondo town.

“I just want people to help me. I have a nine months old pregnant wife at home now, I promise that I will not do it again,” he said.