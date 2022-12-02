Burna Boy Receives His First Wig On Stage In Zurich

Afrobeats star, Damini Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy, celebrated the moment he received a wig from a fan during a performance in Zurich.

Burna Boy was super excited to see a wig thrown at him as he performed. The singer took to his Instagram page today to celebrate the moment.

The ‘Anybody” crooner had to pause his performance to savor the moment. He told the Zurich fans that ladies in other countries had thrown different underwear at him. He added that they were the first to do him the honor of giving him a wig.

He wrote: “History right here! I got my first wig in Zurich.”