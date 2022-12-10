Ehi Ogbebor Nabs Maid Who Stole $11k From Her Safe

Popular interior designer Ehi Ogbebor has discovered that one of her maids allegedly hacked her safe and carted away $11k.

Making this known via her Instagram page on Saturday, the celebrity designer narrated how the lady stole her money, which is about N8 million.

Ehi Ogbebor revealed that she had given the money to her son to keep in her safe days ago. Last night, she asked him to bring the money and discovered that it was missing.

As a result, a search was conducted and the money was found with the maid, who was supposed to resign today.

A further hunt led them to her phone and her conversations with Bureau de change operators were found.

ALSO READ: Moment Kizz Daniel Asked Ehi Ogbebor What Her Name Was

“Yall be careful this season…this girl hacked my safe n stole 11k dollars….thats 8m at once….. God was on my side n confused her…she had this money for days but stayed in my house … Something in me (intuition) made me check were my safe last night. She was to go off today Saturday n obviously be gone forever!!! These maids are professional criminals that work in synergy…..she has been handed over to the police after alot of slaps of course.

See mallam calling her customer…. This girl has loads of mallams for FX exchange on her phone. She buys expensive laces. Everyone addresses her as ma/ madam. She has only worked with me for less than two months. This is a big criminal madam that disguised as a maid. Probably has robbed a lot of other homes. Safes are no longer safe. This one hacked my safe n closed it back n went back doing chores like nothing happened. Pls let’s be guided. Professional Criminals are on the prowls in disguise” Ehi wrote on IG.