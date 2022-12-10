Gombe APC Lawmakers Announce Defection To NNPP

Two lawmakers of the Gombe State House of Assembly on Saturday announced their defection from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the opposition New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP).

The serving members, Hamza Adamu representing Balanga South and Bappah Usman Jurara representing Funakaye South, decamped to the NNPP after meeting with the party’s gubernatorial candidate, Khamisu Ahmed Mailantarki.

Their defection came barely hours before the flagging off of the 2023 election campaign slated for Saturday, by Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya.

This development made the NNPP the second major opposition in the state, as they now have serving members as legislators in the state house of assembly.

Speaking with newsmen, the duo said they took the decision to join NNPP in the best interest of the state, adding that both APC and the Peoples Democratic Party lack the required leadership qualities to unite and develop the state.

Since the emergence of Mailantarki as gubernatorial candidate of NNPP, aggrieved members from both APC and PDP have been moving to the party.