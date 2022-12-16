How I Almost Committed Suicide In 2017 – Kunle Remi

Nigerian actor Kunle Remi has opened up about his past battles with depression, saying he almost committed suicide sometime back in 2017.

Remi was reacting to the passing of popular American DJ, Twitch, who died by suicide on Wednesday describing his passing as a sad news.

Remi went on to encourage men to open up about their struggles and pains, admonishing them to take a break every once in a while when life gets overwhelming, saying he had been there before.

Speaking in a short video clip on Instagram, Kunle Remi said, “We never really look fine as we are, speaking as men, we go through a lot.

“2017 was tough for me, I was overwhelmed, growing through a lot, and so many thoughts in my mind, and at a point, I couldn’t take it, I was close to committing suicide.

“It took God’s grace to scale through….I used to bottle up stuff but now I have learned to hare and talk to someone….life is beautiful but we need to always choose a balance between happiness and sadness, let’s do better.” Kunle Remi advised.

