I’ll Utilise Potentials Of Yahoo Boys If Elected – Delta APC Guber. Candidate

Deputy president of the Senate and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has said that he will utilise the potential of internet fraudsters, otherwise known as Yahoo Boys ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Reports show that Omo-Agege made the promise on Wednesday during the party’s ward-to-ward governorship campaign in the Aniocha North Local Government Area (LGA) of Delta State’s Onicha-Ugbo, Issele-Uku, and Onicha-Olona communities.

“We will harness the potential and ingenuity of the Yahoo Boys by engaging them in their best positive ways by asking them to develop apps, and the state government will be a shareholder.

“By so doing, we are creating employment for our children,” Omo-Agege said.

It is worthy of note that ‘Yahoo Boys’ are young Nigerian men who specialise in various types of cybercrime, especially posing as women online to defraud unsuspecting foreigners. Some of them are hackers. The act, however m is punishable by up to five years imprisonment.