“I’m Ready To Share How I Dealt With My Pain” – Lilian Esoro

Lilian Esoro, a Nollywood actress and businesswoman, has hinted at a tell-all about her divorce and previous relationships.

The single mother of one announced on her Instagram page that she is finally ready to tell how she overcame her pain, heartbreak, and fears.

For her, it has been a journey and she is now ready to share it on Instagram live session with a clergyman.

“it’s been a journey…. I am willing to share. How I dealt with my PAIN, HEARTBREAK AND FEARS. Join @bolajiid and I by 7pm on Insta live”

Recall that Lilian Esoro had filed for divorce from Ubi Franklin, a year after their wedding.

See post below: