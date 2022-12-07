Linda Ikeji Slams Meghan Markle For ‘Villianising’ The Royal Family

Linda Ikeji, a blogger and media entrepreneur from Nigeria, has criticized Meghan Markle for condemning the royal family and commonising Prince Harry.

This happened immediately after the royal couple’s teased their Netflix tell-all documentary.

Taking to her Instagram story, Linda Ikeji slammed the Duchess for constantly whining like a little girl.

She stated that if God had made her a real life Princess, she would use the platform to touch and change lives and not be whining.

Linda slammed Meghan for estranging Prince Harry from his family and for instigating war within the royal family.

Ikeji said, “The way Meghan has commonised Harry is sad to watch. A real life Prince making a mockery of his life and selling to Netflix. It should be beneath him…but Meghan…oh Meghan. Sigh”.

“If God made me a real life Princess, I’d use the platform to touch and change lives not constantly whining like a little girl….and estranging my man from his family. If the royal family didn’t approve of Harry marrying Meghan, he would not have married her. So why all this unnecessary war? Are we supposed to feel sorry for her? Why villianise her in-laws? Rest abeg Meghan.”

Linda Ikeji isn’t the only celebrity who has slammed Meghan for estranging Prince Harry from his family.

