My Man Is Obsessed With Me, Get Yourself A Man Like Him – Dj Cuppy Tells Women

Popular Nigerian disc jockey, Florence Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy has rolled out relationship advice to ladies.

Recall that DJ Cuppy’s finance, Ryan Taylor popped the million-dollar question while she was busy on stage in November 2022.

Following her engagement, she took a quick break from social media. But Cuppy has returned to social media and told her fans that she has been basking in happiness.

The disc jockey also took to Twitter recently to note that Taylor is her soulmate, adding that she has not been as happy as she is in a long time.

Now, cuppy has disclosed that her man is obsessed with her. She proceeded to advise ladies to find themselves a man like that. Cuppy takes to Instagram to share an adorable video of herself with Ryan, while he sprinkled her with love and admiration.