“My Son’s Father Is A Deadbeat Dad” – Yvonne Jegede

Popular Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede has said that her ex-husband Olakunle Fawole is a deadbeat dad who hasn’t showed any kind of interest or support in the life of their son.

She said, “First I was scared, the marriage of not up to two years crashed, but I’m glad I left because if I had stayed back for what people will say, I will not be happy today.

“Olakunle and I don’t talk now, he doesn’t call or talk to his son. It is funny how we once had a solid friendship aside from the marriage but I don’t know how it all went off the radar.”

Opening up in a recent conversation with Mercy Johnson on her cook show, Yvonne Jegede recounted how Olakunle Fawole only showed up once to see the child after she gave him an ultimatum of withdrawing his surname.

Going down memory lane on how they fell in love, Yvonne Jegede disclosed that he was an amazing friend but their marriage just didn’t work out.

“The first time he publicly accepted the son when he was 5 months old was when I gave him an ultimatum that I will remove his surname once the boy turns 5.

“Thankfully, I had given him a compound name, Xavier Jegede Fawole, and I threatened that I will remove the Fawole and leave just the Jegede since I am solely raising him up.

“That was what made him come then to carry the son when he was 5 months old, took photos and posted them on social media and since then no show.“

Yvonne Jegede further revealed that “He doesn’t wish him a happy birthday on his birthdays. He doesn’t call him to ask about his well-being, he just doesn’t care that he has a son somewhere.

“Your gift is in my hand yet you don’t care. You see, one moment I dreaded the most is for my child to wake up one day and ask where is my father and it has started happening.

“One day when he asked, I had to send messages to his siblings to ask him to come and check up on him but it yielded no result.

“It was so bad that my father had to represent my son at school for a father’s day event they recently had, it was embarrassing for me but I’m waiting to see when he will show up or if he wouldn’t till the boy turns 18.”

