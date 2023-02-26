I Displayed My Ballot To Show I Didn’t Betray Tinubu – President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed that he openly displayed his ballot paper to show that he voted for the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu and not for another candidate.

This is amid allegations that a cabal in the Presidency does not want Tinubu to succeed Buhari.

However, after voting on Saturday in Daura, his hometown in Katsina State, Northwest Nigeria, Buhari displayed his ballot to show his loyalty and support for his party and its candidate, NAN reports.

READ ALSO: PDP Governor, Ortom Spotted Voting Labour Party’s Peter Obi

Buhari said he has always supported Tinubu, noting that displaying his ballot paper with his thumbprint for the candidate was to demonstrate his allegiance to the party.

“I am very impressed because I have seen how the people turned up. I am very impressed and very happy,” he said.

”Well, the candidate I voted for I have already mentioned him in many states in Nasarawa, Katsina, and Sokoto.

“All over the place I mentioned my favourite candidate, Asiwaju Tinubu, and I believe my constituency will elect him 100 percent.

“Nigerians should make sure that they are respected; that means that the candidate they want to vote for they are allowed to vote for him.

“It is a pity there is only one female candidate from Adamawa State, so the electorate should kindly follow our party.

Speaking on how he feels not appearing on the ballot as a candidate since 2003, he said “it is very exciting. I look at those who are competing and some of them are so agitated and they didn’t know that I tried three times and ended up in the supreme court three times”.

“The fourth time I said ‘God dey’ and God sent technology, permanent voters card, so no fraudulent person can claim anything,” he added.