2023 Election: Former Speaker Yakubu Dogara Loses Local Govt To PDP

Former speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara has lost his Local Government Area, Bogoro to the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the incumbent Governor of Bauchi state, Senator Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir.

Announcing the result, INEC revealed that Abdulkadir polled a total of 16,598 votes to defeat the APC and its gubernatorial candidate who polled a total of 10,436 votes.

READ MORE: I’m Not Doing Any Political Party For Now — Yakubu Dogara