2023 Election: ‘Unity Only Way Forward For Black People,’ Says Burna Boy

Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy, has stated that unity is the only way forward for black people.

He made this known on his Instagram story on Sunday.

The singer wrote, “It’s sad to see that in 2023 there are still such black people who would prefer we stay divided and conquered. Maybe it’s my accent or something but I never said you are African and not American. I also did not say Africa is part of Heaven.

“You deserve all the land and reparations you want from America and I’m 100% in support of that.

“All I’ve ever done is try to make you understand that you have Africa too that loves you and I believe coming together as brothers and sisters is the only way forward for US black people worldwide.

“You work against the progress of our people worldwide if your goal is to keep us divided.”