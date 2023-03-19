AFCON U-20: Some Flying Eagles Players Came To Camp With Juju – Player Alleges

Just some days after the conclusion of the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt, revelations has been made on media spaces about the Nigerian team.

The just concluded U-20 World Cup witnessed the Nigeria team under the leadership of Ladan Bosso won Bronze medal.

The former AFCON U-20 Champions beat Junior Carthage Eagles of Tunisia to achieve the podium finish.

Few days after the tournament, NPFL Updates reported how some players were asked to pay two million for a spot in the team.

According to a former Super Eagles forward, Chinedu Obasi, talent alone can’t get a player to the national team. He said players also need powerful Godfathers to be able to be included.

Recently, a player that was part of the team to AFCON opened up to NPFL Updates correspondent on part of the things that transpired in camp.

According to the player who do not want his name in prints, some players came to camp with ‘Juju’.

“A lot is happening in the national team camp,” he started, when asked about surprises he witnessed while in camp.

“You may not believe me, but that’s the truth. Some players in our camp came with all sorts of Juju. I used to hear about something like that in the past when I was a kid; I never believed. I now believe.

“One early morning before training, I was walking on our balcony, when I heard some strange noises. I moved closer to the door to ascertain what was going on. I couldn’t I understand the words. Eavesdropping, I discovered a player close to my room was doing incantations.

“I was shocked, and ran back into my room. During training, I was afraid to tackle this player.”

The player further confirmed that some coaches are complicit to the actions. Adding that the players are thoroughly scrutinized beforegaining access to the camp.

“I later learnt from a friend that, some of our coaches are aware of the behavior. Because one would wonder how players evade scrutinization.

“‘Some of our coaches, also do the same. My elder brother already told me that’ my best friend told me when I discussed that with him”.

“After our loss to Senegal, I met this player and asked the essence of the juju if it can’t guarantee us win. He told me it was for his protection and success, not the for the team. It was from him, I learnt some other five players also traveled to Egypt with charms.”