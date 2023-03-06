Alleged Murder: Reps Majority Leader, Doguwa Granted N500m Bail, Barred From Kano Election

Alhassan Ado Doguwa, majority leader of the House of Representatives has been granted a N500m bail by a federal high court sitting in Kano after being arrested and arraigned for murder.

Doguwa had been accused of spearheading the arson attack which led to the death of some persons in Tudun Wada local government area of Kano during the just concluded presidential and governorship election.

His lawyer, Nureini Jimoh (SAN) who applied for an exparte order before Justice Muhammad Nasir Yunusa, argued that he should be granted bail over the alleged infringement of his fundamental human rights and absence of jurisdiction by the magistrate’s court that had remanded him.

Jimoh also noted that his client was charged with culpable homicide and illegal possession of firearms, and a Magistrate’s Court lacked jurisdictional power to remand him.

Justice Yunusa who presided over the bail application, granted the request but stated that the suspect must provide two sureties, one of which shall be a first-class traditional ruler while the other must be a permanent secretary at the federal or state civil service.

He adjourned the matter until March 20 for hearing.

The suspect who was granted N500m bail, shall deposit his travel documents with the Court registry, which can be released upon request if needed for travel. The documents must be resubmitted upon return from the journey.

The Court further ruled that the lawmaker shall desist from visiting his constituency during the forthcoming gubernatorial and state house of assembly elections.

“The applicant must submit his International Passport to the court registry and should not visit his constituency until after the March 11 Governorship Election,” Nasir-Yunus said.