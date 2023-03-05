Chrisland School Deletes Their Apology Post Of Whitney Adeniran’s Death

The management of Chrisland school has tendered a public apology over the death of one of its students, Whitney Adeniran.

Recall that Whitney Adeniran, a student of Chrisland International High School, Opebi, Ikeja, Lagos passed away during the school’s inter-house sports competition.

According to the 12-year-old girl’s father, Dr. Michael Adeyemi Adeniran, the child passed away at Agege Stadium on Thursday, 9th February 2023.

He said the child had no health condition or sickness as of the time the school bus picked her up for the event.

In a now-deleted post, the school said they are remorseful and sorry about the death of Whitney to her parents, the community that hosts them and the nation at large.

They also extended their apology to the Nigerian Mass Media if they have sent unbearably quiet signals to them.

Explaining why the school has been quiet about the death of Whiteny Adeniran, the management said the student’s death was shocking and they decide to honour the privacy of her family to mourn her loss.

Chrisland School post reads:

“‘WE ARE SORRY’

“We are deeply saddened and sorry about Whitney’s death. We are remorseful and sorry to Whitney’s parents. We are sorry to our parents and the entire community that hosts our school. We are also very sorry to the nation at large. It was a huge loss to the school.

“We express an equal measure of apology to the Nigeria Media, another critical stakeholder, in case we have sent unbearably quiet signals. We have been quiet because this death was so shocking, we opted more for introspection and moral rectitude rather than strutting around the Media space to seize narratives. Moreso, we considered it imperative to allow the parents and indeed the entire Adeniran family the honour of their privacy as we all mourn this unfortunate loss. Whitney Adeniran was a bright and lovely student. She was popular and friendly. Her memory lives with us.

“We hereby vehemently refute the claim making the rounds that Chrisland School intends to exhume Whitney’s body. We have no such plan and assure the public that we are also parents in mourning and will not do or subscribe to anything that paints such insensitive optics that prevents our dear daughter from resting. We assure you all that no such thing will happen. Rather than do this, plans are underway to immortalize Whitney’s name so she can remain indelible in our consciousness. This is without prejudice to the ongoing Coroner inquest but it is a honour we owe her.”

“Responding to every sensation or misinformation peddled, therefore, does not serve this purpose and we, therefore, continue to uphold restraint. Unfortunately this quiet is coming with regrettable, misconstrued conclusions. Nonetheless, Chrisland Schools will continue to cooperate with the authorities throughout the duration of the investigations, and also offer the parents every necessary support in this grieving period.

“In the meantime, we have continued to engage the Adenirans. We are not relenting, because she is our daughter too and we shall always be there with the family to navigate this dark period. To all those who have stood truly by us and the Adenirans at this trying moment, we convey our sincere gratitude.

The school however took down the post on its Instagram page after the deceased student’s mother, Mrs Blessing Adeniran said that the School never loved Whitney because they still went ahead with the inter-house sports competition the day she passed away.

