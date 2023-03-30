Davido Confirms Marriage To Chioma (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has confirmed his marriage to long time girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland.

The popular singer made this revelation during an interview with media personality and content creator, Kie Kie.

Davido in the video said he is currently a married man, although the experience of losing his son was crazy, however, they are ready to face reality and get their lives moving.

He also revealed that the break from social media also gave him time to reflect on his family and remake his album.

Recall that the singer secretly paid Chioma’s bride price after holding their registry wedding on November 2022, in the wake of their child, Ifeanyi’s death.

Watch video below: