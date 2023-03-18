Fire Razes Another Popular Market In Borno

The second largest market in Maiduguri, Borno State, Biu Central Market has reportedly been gutted by fire on Saturday morning.

The incident comes barely two weeks after the largest market in the town, Monday Market, was razed down and over 10,000 shops burnt.

According to Daily Trust, some sections of Biu Central Market were razed while the voting exercise was on.

It was reported that some traders who did not open their shops because of elections raced to the scene.

Vice chairman of Civilian JTF in Biu, Aliyu Isa, said they were alerted of the outbreak around 9:00am.

He said it took the effort of good Samaritans and the fire service to subdue the inferno.

“It has actually disrupted elections in some parts of the town but people later returned to cast their votes,” he said.

Isa said the fire largely consumed the section of the market where timbers are sold.