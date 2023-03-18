Kano Guber: IGP Deploys Surveillance Helicopter, Vehicles, Others For Peaceful Polls

Usman Alkali Baba, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) on Friday deployed surveillance helicopter and other operational vehicles to Kano state to ensure hitch-free exercise in the State.

The Kano State Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Usaini Gumel who confirmed the deployment in a statement by the command’s spokesman, Abdullahi Haruna also said the State received anti-riot equipments as well as additional manpower to ensure adequate security during the exercise.

Gumel however said with the boost, the command is fully prepared as arrangements have been concluded for ensuring a peaceful election process in the State.

According to the statement, “The Kano State Police Command under the leadership of the Commissioner of Police for the 2023 Gubernatorial and State Assembly Elections, CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel received a Police Air-wing Surveillance Helicopter, additional Manpower, Operational Vehicles and Anti-riot equipment deployed to the State by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, ahead of March 18 Gubernatorial and State Assembly Elections, today, 17th March 2023.

The command is fully prepared and arrangements have been concluded for ensuring a peaceful election process,” the statement however reads.