Labour Party Agent Shot Dead – Rhodes-Vivour Says Police, INEC Complicit

The Labour Party governorship candidate of Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has disclosed that an agent of the party in the ongoing governorship poll in the state has been shot dead.

The Independent National Election Commission, INEC, and the police are allegedly complicit in the death, according to the LP candidate who said that voter intimidation and suppression are common throughout elections.

Rhodes-Vivour accused the electoral body and security services of inciting Lagosians in a video address recorded in the party’s situation room.

He said, “From all over Lagos, we are getting distressing reports of voters intimidation, voters suppression. In Apapa, one of our agent was shot, and he is dead, and the worrying thing about this is that the Police and INEC are complicit in this.

“The reason we are doing this video is that it is important that INEC, and the Police know that they are provoking Lagosians right …

“INEC still has hours to do the right thing, and a lot of people will help the security agencies calm down a lot of areas. A lot of areas are under a lot of intense attack by thugs and hooligans’ of the APC.

“I call on INEC most especially and the Police not to set Lagos on fire. This is a state that houses 22m people; having that many people angry because they are disenfranchised is not something that Nigerians need right now.

“So I call on the INEC REC and many people involved in this election to make sure they do the right thing, and create at least the right perception and actuality of a free and fare election.”

