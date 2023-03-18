Lagos Guber: Waje Calls Out INEC For Moving Polling Unit To ‘Unsafe’ Location

Popular Nigerian singer, Waje was in tears as she narrated the voter suppression allegedly witnessed at her polling unit during the governorship and House of Assembly elections in Lagos state.

The singer said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) moved their polling unit from the usual safe place to a rural unsafe area just this morning.

She added that they had no problem with it and went to the new polling unit to vote.

She said all was going well initially until thugs gathered and began beating up voters and attacking those with phones.

She revealed that the thugs pounced on one of her friends and beat him up badly.

Fighting tears, the singer questioned why such level of voter suppression should be allowed to happen.

“You guys are evil. You knew what you were doing,” she said, calling out INEC.

Also, Voters in VGC reportedly complained that INEC suddenly shifted polling unit today and asked voters to meet them at the express to vote.

Watch video below: